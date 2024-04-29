Car fire, unrelated crash cause traffic delays in southern Utah

NEW HARMONY, Utah (ABC4) — Two incidents caused traffic delays in Southern Utah on Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the New Harmony Fire Department.

The first incident involved a vehicle fire. New Harmony Fire Chief Jim Banks said a woman was traveling southbound on I-15 in a white Toyota Camry.

Fire officials responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 in southern Utah on April 28, 2024. The fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes, but caused road closures and traffic delays. (Courtesy: New Harmony Fire Department)

Banks said the driver noticed a problem while driving and pulled over to the right shoulder before her car caught fire. Banks said the fire was under control within about 10 minutes after firefighters responded to the scene.

The incident with the vehicle fire caused parts of the freeway to shut down for about 30 minutes, officials said, which caused some congestion. Banks said there was another incident roughly 45 minutes later.

Crews responded to a crash on I-15 in southern Utah on April 28, 2024. The crash happened less than an hour after a vehicle fire, and caused road closures and traffic delays. (Courtesy: New Harmony Fire Department)

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Banks said a woman was driving a blue Subaru Outback when she rear-ended a tractor trailer near milepost 40.

The Subaru driver was taken to the St. George Hospital as a precaution, according to Banks. That crash was cleared around 6:30.

Banks said all traffic was back to normal later in the night.

There is no further information at this time.

