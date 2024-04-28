Car catches on fire at gas station in East McKeesport

A car caught on fire at a gas station in East McKeesport.

Members of the United Volunteer Fire Rescue said they were called to the GetGo on Lincoln Highway at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a car on fire. They said it was endangering gas pumps.

Firefighters used chemical extinguishers to prevent the spread of the flames.

The car was doused, which put the flames out completely.

There were no reported injuries.

