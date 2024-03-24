Capitol View: Talking ATF raid, national political scene

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A difficult week in Arkansas news after an ATF standoff in west Little Rock leaves one agent injured and the executive director of the Little Rock airport dead from his injuries after a shootout.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with KARK reporter Neale Zeringue with details concerning the shooting itself and the warrant that prompted the early morning raid.

Released search warrant affidavit shows details of ATF case against Little Rock airport executive Bryan Malinowski

Roby then talks with Ann Clemmer with the Capitol Consulting Firm and Michael Cook with Cook Consulting to discuss Arkansas in the national political scene.

