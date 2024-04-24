A Cape Coral PAC's referendums on Jaycee Park, stipend fails to qualify for 2024 ballot

Cape Coral residents fell short of their goal to save Jaycee Park by putting the city's proposed improvements on the ballot.

This past weekend marked the end of 90 days the group had to collect the signatures needed to qualify.

"We are all disappointed, but we are not giving up," said Clare Dooley, chairwoman of The Cape Coral Preservation PAC. "A lot of people put their heart and souls into this project."

Cape Coral Preservation PAC is a bipartisan volunteer political action that opposes the overdevelopment of Jaycee Park and stipends that were voted on and passed by the council in December 2023.

The group managed to get more than 7,700 petitions for the park and more than 7,250 petitions for the stipend; both well below the needed 22,000 signatures to get them on the ballot.

Ballot initiatives explained

The PAC hoped to place the following referendums on the Nov. 5 ballot:

The first initiative would force the city council to maintain the current character of the park as a natural green space and neighborhood park. This means that permanent commercial structures such as bars, cafes, food trucks, and an amphitheater shall be prohibited, and the natural shoreline shall not be replaced with a concrete seawall and boat slips.

The second initiative would rescind the council's self-appointed stipends that doubled their annual compensation and force them to pay it back in full with interest.

According to the city charter, any five qualified voters may commence an initiative or referendum by filing an affidavit of the petitioners' committee and setting out in full the proposed initiative ordinance or citing the ordinance sought to be reconsidered.

Despite this setback, Clare said Cape Coral residents who attended Saturday's meeting were full of energy and still ready to do what it takes to stop the proposed plans for the park.

"We are taking a little break, and then we are going to meet and decide what our next steps are, We might try again," Clare said. "We are also looking into what other options are available again."

What are Jaycee Park's current plans?

Jaycee Park has hit its 30% design benchmark, which includes a revised parking lot concept with 128 spaces, ADA boardwalk accessibility, more shade trees, and shaded seating options. To be presented to the public in March.

Jaycee Park is an 11.8-acre park that opened more than 40 years ago and includes large open green spaces, a playground, a picnic area, restrooms, a walking path, and a gazebo.

The park reached its 30% design benchmark in March.

Pennoni Associates, a consulting engineering firm, had been contracted for the preliminary and updated designs, which include two docks for 24 boat slips, a splash pad, two beach volleyball courts, a bistro/piazza area, areas for six food trucks, and a bandshell.

Recent changes to the designs include a revised parking lot concept with 128 spaces, ADA boardwalk accessibility, more shade trees, and shaded seating options.

Improvements to the park are estimated to cost $12 million for construction, and the city plans to issue a long-term debt to pay for the project, which means city residents and future residents will bear the cost.

Jaycee Park on voter's mind

The chairwoman said the big takeaway from the effort is that thousands of people opposed the council's plans for the park.

Whether or not Jaycee Park is on the ballot in November, Clare said the people involved and who signed the petitions will remember the council's actions when it is time to vote.

"Every time we talked to people, we talked about the fact that there are five council seats up for election in November," Clare said. "This group is going to be very active in this election because our current city council has made it very clear that they don't care what the citizens of this city want, they only care about what they want."

Councilmembers Dan Sheppard and Robert Welsh are up for reelection in November, and newly appointed Councilmember Richard Carr will be running for his first full term.

Councilmember Tom Hayden announced he would not run for reelection, and Councilmember Jessica Cosden's seat will be up for grabs as she is termed out.

