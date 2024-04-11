Cape Coral moves forward with council pay referendum, says no to single-district voting

Cape Coral City Council decided not to move forward with a referendum on single-district voting but keeps the door open for possible changes to how councilors are paid.

"Being a growing city and we are all voting on issues throughout the city, single-member districts, for me, I can see that being more of a hindrance since we are growing than a benefit," Mayor John Gunter said.

During a Committee of the Whole Meeting on Wednesday, the council debated the topics as the November 2024 election looms.

The deadline to provide official ballot language to the Lee County Supervisor of Election's office is Monday, July 8.

Here's what happened at this Wednesday's city meeting:

Most of Council unsure temperature right for council pay changes

A majority of the council approved moving forward with a voter-approved referendum that would change the mayor and councilmember's pay but expressed hesitancy with the proposal's vague language and ability to pass.

As the November 2024 election looms, Cape Coral Councilmember Robert Welsh began work on the referendum after Cape Coral residents, local groups, and officials targeted the city council for its approval of monthly stipends for each member on Dec. 13.

The proposed referendum would establish total salary and compensation to the council, including providing annual adjustments based on the residential population of the city.

A salary increase would not be effective until the start of the new terms for the council after a regular election, provided the election follows the adoption of the ordinance by at least six months.

The council would also have the ability to make any changes to total salary and compensation at the first regularly scheduled meeting following a general election, and any changes would then need to be voted by the council as an ordinance and be effective after the next regular meeting.

City Attorney Aleksandr Boksner said he crafted the draft proposal after cities like Fort Myers, Port St. Lucie, and other comparable cities.

Boksner said that if the referendum passed, the council's salaries could not be changed until 2026.

"It really limits the ability of the mayor and city council to alter that and take benefit from it," Boksner said.

Currently, the mayor and council are compensated at the rate of $36,000 and $32,600 annually, respectively. Their pay has been adjusted annually since 2017 to include a Social Security cost of living adjustment.

Additionally, the charter includes a provision to allow members to cover necessary expenses incurred while performing their jobs.

Councilmember Tom Hayden said he could not support the ordinance unless serious changes were made.

"The way the language is written now, and taken it to the ordinance, pretty much gives council carte blanche on setting whatever salary they want," Hayden said.

The starting council salary changes and what an increase might look like were not laid out in the draft proposal.

Hayden said that after the criticism the council received from the stipend, he's not sure the "temperature" is right for this kind of ordinance.

Cape Coral residents wave their hands in agreement with a speaker who spoke against the city council's new stipends.

Carr agreed about wanting the voters to have a say in how the council is paid and said the language would ultimately still shift the changes onto the council.

Councilman Bill Steinke recommended adding a maximum ceiling for salary increases and compensation in the ordinance.

Gunter agreed and said the ordinance as written would create another uproar from the community and those who didn't like the self-approval of the stipend.

"If we pass this forward, I don't think it's going to pass," Gunter said.

He recommended a longer discussion to hash out the details of the referendum.

"If we want to try to get it in this year, I'd rather take the time, put the work in, get it right to where it would possibly at least have a chance with the community," Gunter said.

Councilmembers Jessica Cosden, Keith Long, and Dan Sheppard also shared many of these concerns.

The council is scheduled to discuss this topic on April 24.

Is Cape not ready for single-member districts? Council thinks so

Cape Coral council member Tom Hayden. Cape Coral city council members held a third meeting Wednesday, April 13, 2022 on a proposed storm shutter ordinance. Members of the public were in attendance to voice their opinions during the open session.

Northwest Cape Coral resident John Bashaw petitioned the council to discuss a referendum that would have council members be voted by their individual districts.

"I live in District 6, and this year, I'm going to be voting in races in Districts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7," Bashaw said. "I don't live in any of those, but that's the way that it happens, and I'm suggesting there's a better way."

Cape Coral has a council-manager form of government with seven non-partisan districts that need to contain population sizes that are as equal as possible and follow the center lines of streets or canals.

Council members are currently voted at large city-wide, and changes to this provision would require a change to the city charter.

Bashaw said single-district voting would help mitigate the influence of out-of-district voting blocs and help each district feel truly represented by candidates who are in tune with their unique issues.

He said there are 140,000 qualified electors in Cape Coral.

"At-large voting dilutes the voting power of district members, "Bashaw said. "In the worst-case scenario, the residents in the district, 20,000, are competing against 120,000 throughout the city."

A majority of the council found a change too soon for a still-growing city.

Councilmember Richard Carr suggested testing the water with four single-member voting districts.

"I have worked in jurisdictions with both single-member voting districts and at-large elections, from an employee perspective, I didn't see any major difference with the way the city was operating," Carr said.

Hayden appreciated the topic discussion but vehemently disagreed with the change.

He said the councilmembers make decisions for the entire city.

"To me, you are diluting the ability for all of the citizenry to participate in a voting process where those elected will be making decisions for the entire city," Hayden said.

He wants voters to be informed of every candidate, not just those in their area.

Councilmember Robert Welsh said both councilors' sentiments and a hybrid approach could work once the city is big enough.

Councilmember Sheppard said he wants the citizens to decide and sees the pros and cons.

Steinke disagreed with the change as he believed the city needs more time to mature and gain an identity in each district.

"So it's important for me to know and care about the other members of the other districts, just as it is that I understand the members of my district," Steinke said. "Until we get to the point where we have an equal distribution of infrastructure, an equal distribution of amenities, I think this has to be a leadership team.

Gunter said infighting could become more prevalent as council members work against each other for the interest of their districts.

"I think you are going to have council members that are trying to get dollars for their district," Gunter said. "I think that what we have now is working. Once we become built out, I probably would have a difference of opinion than I do today.

"But since we are only 55% built out, we are still a growing city, I think it's important that we have all of the citizens of our community voting for each one of us," he added.

Long and Cosden also were against the change.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

