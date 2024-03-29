'I can't listen': Community consoles each other after release of 911 calls in Lord's beating

As the sun set in Gilbert, the orange sky complemented the shirts, bracelets, shoes, hats and ribbons that shared a similar shade of color—donned by those gathering in memory of Preston Lord.

But for Lord's loved ones: "The world isn't viewed in color anymore without you in it," Lord's stepmother Melissa Ciconte said to the crowd, on behalf of Lord's biological mother.

Community members flocked to the Gilbert Police Station Thursday to walk in honor of Lord just a few weeks after a seventh suspect connected to Lord's death turned himself in to authorities. Earlier in the day, Queen Creek police released recordings of a dozen 911 calls from the night 16-year-old Lord was fatally beaten during a Halloween party last year.

In one, a boy cries as he tells a dispatcher that one friend has a broken wrist and another is lying on the ground unconscious. He describes his attackers as strangers, saying there were at least 15 and they were wearing ski masks.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I need you here. I don’t know where we are.”

Police also released more than 1,000 pages of police reports and witness statements as part of a public records request by The Arizona Republic.

Both the march to honor Lord and the records release come on the five-month anniversary of the Oct. 28 beating. Lord died two days later. His death sparked community outrage and led to the arrests of four adults and three juveniles who, on March 6, were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Lord, a Queen Creek resident, was fatally beaten in a gang-like attack, and the case that ensued has highlighted the prevalence of teen violence in the community in recent months.

The first arrests were made on March 6 when the Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted four adults and three juveniles on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, which all seven defendants have since pleaded not guilty to.

Read more: What to know about the people charged in connection with Preston Lord's death

Those charged were Treston Billey, 18; William "Owen" Hines, 18; Jacob Meisner, 17; Talan Renner, 17; Taylor Sherman, 19; Dominic Turner, 20; and Talyn Vigil, 17. Renner, Vigil and Meisner were to be charged as adults.

Teen's violent death sparked community outcry in East Valley

Lord’s death had sent shockwaves across the southeast Valley communities since last fall. It also shed light on a string of attacks by teens that persisted for more than a year.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Arizona Republic showed how the teen’s killing was tied to a gang called the "Gilbert Goons.” The Goons would record their blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties.

A handful the individuals arrested have also been sued for assaults affiliated with 'Gilbert Goons' attacks, a series of random gang-like assaults on teenagers that have been going on for over a year.

The Goon attacks had largely occurred in Gilbert, but videos of other instances were documented in Chandler and Mesa, as well as in Pinal County. There was no evidence yet that any attack occurred in Queen Creek before Lord's assault.

Community reacts to gut-wrenching 911 calls from night of attack

Dawn McKnight volunteered at the walk event to run a #justice4prestonlord booth where orange bracelets, signs and shirts were sold. So far, the fundraising has brought in $5,111 from sales, all of it going to the Lord family.

After the police calls and dispatches were released, McKnight said she listened to a portion of the call on the way to Thursday night's event.

"I said 'we have to stop because I can't listen to it anymore,'" McKnight said. Other attendees echoed being unable to finish listening to the audio.

Hearts are heavy, she said, and everyone was doing their best to console one another.

At about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to the area of 194th Street and Via del Oro in Queen Creek for a "juvenile disturbance." When police arrived, they found multiple teenagers walking up and down the street, seemingly leaving a residence where they had gathered.

Listen: Preston Lord police report, chilling 911 calls released by Queen Creek police

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said in an earlier interview with The Republic that officers did not observe a party when they arrived and did not notice any illegal activity. Officers left after they were sent to a "high-priority" call about a crime in progress elsewhere, he said.

At 9:49 p.m., police received a 911 call about an assault in the same neighborhood, a few houses from the earlier call. When they arrived, they found Lord lying in the roadway.

On Dec. 28, the two-month anniversary of Lord's beating, Queen Creek police referred charges against seven people to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecution. Billey, Meisner and Turner also were charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a necklace that authorities say was taken from Lord's friend as the attack unfolded.

Mar 7, 2024; Queen Creek, AZ, US; Community members hold a vigil for Preston Lord at the Queen Creek neighborhood location where he was attacked during a party in October 2023.

Each of the seven defendants entered pleas of not guilty to their charges.

On March 7, community members held the first vigil for Lord since Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the indictment for the seven suspects. Gilbert resident Ann Doucette said the community’s efforts in organizing events honoring Lord wouldn’t stop now that the teen’s attackers were in custody. In addition to vigil, she said, there would be more events in April.

The night prior, more than two dozen Queen Creek and Gilbert residents had gathered outside Queen Creek’s municipal services building for a press conference regarding the arrests. When the arrests were announced, many cheered, prompting a wave of emotions.

Ciconte, who has continued to speak on behalf of the family at gatherings honoring Lord, told Thursday night's crowd that they stand together not just to mourn, but to reaffirm a collective commitment to justice.

"For every lit candle, every prayer, every whisper, every march and every rally, you have shown that in the face of injustice, our community stands as a formidable force of love," Ciconte said.

As the sun finally set and the evening grew dark, about 75 attendees walked south on Gilbert Road, all illuminated with handheld candles and flashlights. Some carried signs that read, "Be an Upstander" and "#justice4prestonlord."

The route for the evening walk was mapped with intention, said Angela Rogers, a cofounder of nonprofit Project Lily. The organization sprouted from an incognito Facebook account known as Lily Waterfield that was meant to hold leaders accountable and acknowledge opportunities to improve the community. The nonprofit is aimed at spotlighting Lord's case and offering resources for those in need.

The crowd first gathered at the Gilbert Police Department and then walked to Gilbert Unified School District before ending at the Gilbert Civic Center, where Mayor Brigette Peterson's office is.

"It's the three connecting points that should work together," Rogers said. "If they had... Preston probably would still be alive."

Gilbert residents in a February 21 letter demanded the immediate resignation of Police Chief Michael Soelberg and Peterson, citing “negligence and inaction” related to ongoing investigations into the “Gilbert Goons.”

"Walking that long three-mile walk is just a physical reminder that we have a long road ahead of us with the court battles," Rogers said.

Kristine Brennan, also a co-founder of Project Lily, said she wants others to always remember Lord, not for how he died, but for how he "fixed the community."

"By coming out, especially after there were seven arrests... that just shows the community support that we all have for each other and the determination we have to move forward," Brennan said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 months after Lord's beating residents walk to honor his memory