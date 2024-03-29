Preston Lord police report, chilling 911 calls released by Queen Creek police

Queen Creek police released recordings of a dozen 911 calls from the night 16-year-old Preston Lord was fatally beaten during a Halloween party last year.

In one, a boy cries as he tells a dispatcher that one friend has a broken wrist and another is lying on the ground unconscious. He describes his attackers as strangers, saying there were at least 15 and they were wearing ski masks.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I need you here. I don’t know where we are.”

In another recording, a teen tells a 911 dispatcher that a group of trained lifeguards was trying to administer CPR on Lord. He said Lord vomited and they had recovered a pulse and placed him in a “recovery position.” He estimated that Lord had not been breathing for up to two minutes.

Police on Thursday also released more than 1,000 pages of police reports and witness statements as part of a public records request by The Arizona Republic.

The release comes on the five-month anniversary of the Oct. 28 beating. Lord died two days later. His death sparked community outrage and led to the arrests of four adults and three juveniles who, on March 6, were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

A grand jury indicted Treston Billey, 18; William "Owen" Hines, 18; Jacob Meisner, 17; Talan Renner, 17; Taylor Sherman, 19; Dominic Turner, 20; and Talyn Vigil, 17. Renner, Vigil and Meisner were to be charged as adults.

Billey, Meisner and Turner also were charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a necklace that authorities say was taken from Lord's friend as the attack unfolded.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Arizona Republic detailed how Lord's death was tied to the "Gilbert Goons," a gang of teenagers who recorded their blitz-style attacks on teens in parks and parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties. The attacks went unchecked by authorities for more than a year.

Two of the seven charged in Lord's killing, Hines and Meisner, face separate charges related to Goon assaults going back to 2022.

Each of the seven defendants entered pleas of not guilty to their charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

