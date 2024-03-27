'Can't afford to fight it': NKY roller skating rink closes to make way for road expansion

After almost two decades in business, a Northern Kentucky roller skating rink is closing at the end of the week. Why? To make way for the expansion of State Route 536.

Independence Skateway's last day is March 30, according to a Facebook post announcing the closure.

“It is definitely emotional because it's going to be a big change,” said Debbie Richardson, who co-owns the business with her mom.

“I gotta figure out something to do with the rest of my life when all I've ever really known is, you know, running this business,” 42-year-old Richardson added.

The expansion of KY 536 will transform a narrow, two-lane road into a four-lane thoroughfare better able to accommodate future traffic needs, the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet said in a statement.

Rumors had been circulating since 2006 that the highway project might impact the business, but Richardson says it wasn’t until last spring that she learned state officials were coming to do an appraisal.

State officials said right-of-way agents worked with the roller skating rink’s owners and compensated them for the property.

“The Cabinet understands the sensitive nature of acquiring property for the betterment of communities and is committed to following a fair and equitable process,” the cabinet’s statement reads.

However, Richardson didn’t have much choice in abandoning the family business.

If they decided to stay, she said, it would have been an uphill battle made worse by mounting legal fees.

“We're a small business, it's just me and my mom that own it, and we can't afford to fight it,” Richardson added.

Relocating wasn’t an option either as the state’s offer wasn’t enough to cover the cost of rebuilding, she said, adding it would take at least two to three years to get the business up and running again.

That’s two to three years without a paycheck.

“This is our livelihood,” Richardson said. “We’re here seven days a week.”

What’s the status of the State Route 536 project?

Officials say the project is comprised of a series of roadway improvements designed to meet traffic flow and safety needs.

Here’s a breakdown of those improvements and a timeline of construction:

The first project from Dixie Highway to State Route 1303 and includes a wider four lanes of traffic, two roundabouts, a new bridge near Toebben Drive and a straighter road to improve sight distance. It is expected to be completed this summer.

The second project is from KY 1303 to Williamswoods Drive and includes roundabouts at the KY 1303 and KY 536 intersection, as well as at KY 536 and Hogrefe Road. Construction is expected to start in the spring and finish in 2027.

The third project is from Williamswoods Drive to State Route 17, with construction beginning as soon as 2026. It features a roundabout at KY 536 and Williamswoods Drive, as well as a constructed road bridging over Independence Road and back to KY 536.

The improvements will also create greater connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists with a “share-use path” connecting to a larger trail between Union and Independence on KY 536.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is committed to prioritizing highway safety improvements for all roadway users while also taking great care to reduce property owner impacts as much as possible,” the statement reads.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Independence Skateway closing to make way for highway expansion