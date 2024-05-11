Canoeist on camping trip found dead in BWCA lake

The body of a Duluth man was found by canoeists Friday in a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was identified as Mark Ham, 62, who family members said was on a solo camping trip in the BWCA.

According to the Sheriff's Office, canoeists called 911 at about 5 p.m. Friday to report a capsized canoe and a partly submerged body on Lake Agnes, about 25 miles north of Ely.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office rescue squad and the U.S. Forest Service responded and recovered the body. The victim was not wearing a life jacket that was found at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office were investigating.