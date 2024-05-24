Candy robbers at large in Daly City

(KRON) – A Smart & Final grocery store manager was punched three times by a robber attempting to steal boxes of candy, according to the Daly City Police Department.

The robbery occurred at 7:36 p.m. on May 14 at Smart & Final on Mission Street.

Police said a manager asked two suspects, a man and a woman, leaving the store with a cart of 40 to 50 candy boxes for the receipt. According to police, the male suspect then punched the manager three times in the ribs. The manager subsequently flipped over the shopping cart. The suspects attempted to recoup the merchandise, stealing four to five candy boxes. The suspects fled to the getaway car where a driver was waiting for them. The vehicle fled north on Mission Street.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $175, according to Daly City PD.

The male suspect was described as a Black man around 20 years old. He is estimated to be 125 pounds and 6 foot 1 inch tall. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and yellow and red boxers.

The second suspect was described as a Black woman, around 18 years old. She is estimated to be around 90 to 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Daly City Police Department.

