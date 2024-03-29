Find out who the candidates are for Story County's primary election in June

With the primary election just a few months away, Story County residents should be aware of their field of candidates.

Candidates for the Iowa House and Senate were required to file papers with the Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. on March 15 to appear on the ballot. This year, all 100 Iowa House seats and 25 of the 50 Iowa Senate seats will be on the ballot.

On the national level, Nevada Democrat Ryan Melton will be on the ballot for the U.S. Representative District 4 seat. He is running against incumbent Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Kevin Virgil, R-Sutherland.

The primary election will take place on June 4.

The local Story County races and candidates in the primary election are:

State Senator District 26

Gannon Hendrick, Republican Kara Warme, Republican Mike Wolfe, Democrat

State Representative District 49

Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Democrat

State Representative District 50

Ross Wilburn, Democrat

State Representative District 51

Brett Barker, Republican Martin Chitty, Republican Ryan Condon, Democrat

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Meet the Story County candidates running in the primary election