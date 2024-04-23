Candidate forums: Get to know Doña Ana candidates in the June 4 Primary Election

The first day for early voting in the June 4 Primary Election is May 7.

As Doña Ana County residents prepare to participate in the Primary Election, there are several opportunities to hear from the candidates themselves.

Candidate forum at Picacho Hills

The Picacho Hills primary candidate forum is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 7.

The forum will be hosted at Picacho Hills Country Club, located at 6861 Via Campestre in Las Cruces.

The forum is open to the public and invitations have been extended to candidates in local and regional races, including U.S. Senate, Doña Ana County district attorney and county clerk.

Moderators for the event are Walt Rubel and Dr. Christa Slaton.

Forum for district attorney candidates

On April 24 candidates for district attorney are expected to appear at a free public sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico, Doña Ana County Chapter of the NAACP and the Southern New Mexico Bar Association.

The public is invited to attend the event which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the las Cruces City Hall Council Chambers, locate at 700 N. Main St.

Written questions will be collected from the public for the candidates.

Election officials training happening now

The Doña Ana County Clerk's office is conducting training sessions for the 2024 Primary Election. A number of session for early voting and Election Day training are available.

Find your local voting location here:

All sessions are open to the public and conducted at the government center located at 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces. Attendees will get information on opening and closing polling stations, setting up voting equipment and distributing ballots.

Early Voting Training

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Election Day Training

Friday, May 3, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1:30p.m.

Monday, May 20, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

In person training for election watchers is also scheduled in the commission chambers at the government center.

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

For more information visit www.dacelections.com.

