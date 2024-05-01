Canadian diver, 28, dies while spearfishing off Key West, deputies say

A Canadian diver died Tuesday while spearfishing near a reef off Key West, according to Florida Keys deputies.

Pieter Lodewikus Botha, 28, of Alberta was free-diving with a group near Western Dry Rocks off Key West around 4 p.m. when he was found unresponsive on the sea floor, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a statement.

Botha was taken to the Opal Key West Resort & Marina, awaiting paramedics. He was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center around 5:30 p.m.