Campus News: Fall 2023 President's and Dean's Lists

Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. The report highlights a notable decrease in both private and corporate investments in the AI sector for the second consecutive year, with overall investments dropping by 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year, Kyle reports. Despite this general downturn, certain segments like generative AI continue to attract significant funding, indicating a selective yet substantial interest in specific AI applications.