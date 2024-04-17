Campus Martius in Detroit named No. 1 Best Public Space in nation by USA Today readers

Campus Martius Park in Detroit has been named the No. 1 Best Public Space in the nation in USA Today's 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Campus Martius, according to readers, serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people-watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck, or go ice skating in winter.

In the summer, you can also watch a movie, listen to live music or play in the sand there.

People make their way around while Ice skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit on Nov. 26, 2021.

Public squares have long been the keystones of American communities, serving as the stage for everything from farmers’ markets to historic speeches, according to 10Best. They're the heartbeats of cities, where culture pulses and people gather, it says.

A Movie Nights In The D is shown at Campus Martius Park on July 7, 2018.

Readers voted on a list of 20 public squares that were nominated by a panel of experts as the best in the US, not just for their aesthetic value, but also their historical significance and communal importance, according to 10Best.

Kids play at the beach area on Campus Martius Park during the opening night of the Detroit Jazz Festival in Downtown Detroit on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015.

Campus Martius is having a moment right now, as it will take center stage when the NFL draft comes to town next week.

Although the draft, from April 25-27, will span from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza in downtown with additional events in Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, Harmonie Park, and along Woodward Avenue, the main draft stage is at Campus Martius and Cadillac Square.

The NFL draft countdown clock in Detroit's Campus Martius Park counts down the days leading up to the event as crews build a stage near Cadillac Square on Monday, April 1, 2024.

