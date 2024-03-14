Bell's Brewery in Comstock ranked one of USA Today's best brewery tours

Bell's Brewery in Comstock placed for one of the nation's Best Brewery Tours in USA TODAY's 2024 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

Bell's Brewery in Comstock ranked No. 6 of the country's Best Brewery Tours by USA TODAY's 2024 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink, and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

This week, USA TODAY announced the winners of their Best Beer categories: Best Beer Bar, Best Beer City, Best Beer Club, Best Beer Festival, Best Beer Garden, Best Beer Label, Best Brewery Tour, Best Brewpub, Best New Brewery and Best Small Town Beer Scene.

Located a couple of miles outside of Kalamazoo with another location in downtown Kalamazoo, Bell’s Brewery ranked No. 6 out of the country's Best Brewery Tours.

One of the oldest craft breweries east of Colorado, Bell's started with a 15-gallon soup pot in 1985. Today, visitors can tour the facilities at both the Comstock and Kalamazoo locations to learn more about the processes of brewing, fermentation, and packaging. Tours include complimentary samples.

