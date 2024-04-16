Camden man shot dead on Mount Ephraim Avenue

CAMDEN - Two city men were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out on a busy street.

Algie Harmon, 32, was killed in the shooting on the 1600 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on April 13, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A second man, identified only as a 43-year-old, was hospitalized in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

