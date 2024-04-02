Mays Landing woman, 75, accused of killing boyfriend

MAYS LANDING – A 75-year-old woman is accused of killing her boyfriend here with a knife and a statue.

Eileen Bright allegedly is charged with the murder of Gary Johnson, 81, at her Lewis Drive home, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found Johnson’s body after responding to a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, April 1, the prosecutor’s office said.

A neighbor told officers that Bright had said she'd killed Johnson.

The Mays Landing man, found in a first-floor bedroom, “had injuries to his head and was covered in blood,” says a probable cause statement.

Bright, who confessed to killing Johnson, was taken into custody at the home, the statement says.

She was being held at Atlantic County Jail.

Bright also is charged with weapons offenses in connection with the use of knife and a statue, a criminal complaint says.

The charges against Bright are only allegations. She has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Eileen Bright is charged with the murder of 81-year-old Gary Johnson