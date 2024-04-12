Some call for Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams to step down

DENVER (KDVR) — Some prominent Colorado Republicans are calling for the state’s party chair to step down, accusing him of bending the rules to advance his own agenda.

Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams is a former state lawmaker from Colorado Springs who is now running for Congress to replace Doug Lamborn, who’s retiring.

Over the weekend, a journalist from The Colorado Sun was removed from the Colorado GOP assembly because Williams thinks her reporting is unfair. That upset a lot of people, including Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, who called the move “disgusting.”

Then, Williams decided Colorado Republicans are endorsing Lauren Boebert in the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Ken Buck. In the past, endorsements have been saved for after primaries.

Dave Williams speaks during a debate

Another Republican candidate in that 4th Congressional District race, Richard Holtorf, called for Williams to be investigated for possible ethics and election law violations.

Williams released a statement to “Colorado Point of View” in response.

“We make no apologies for kicking out a fake journalist, who actually snuck into our event, because her publication is just an extension of the Democrat Party’s PR efforts, and the only backlash we see is from the fake news media, radical Democrats, and establishment RINOs who hate our conservative base and who always look for opportunities to boot lick the crooked press or pundits who hate true Republicans and President Trump.” Dave Williams

Under Williams’ leadership, are Republican voters in Colorado getting a fair chance to weigh in on elections? “Colorado Point of View” asked Republican and Democratic analysts this week.

“Absolutely not,” Democratic analyst Andy Boian said.

“There are competitive congressional seats, there are competitive state legislative seats that Dave Williams has a direct effect on when he speaks like this, and every time the chairman speaks — of either party — people listen,” Boian said. “And in this case, when Dave Williams spoke and when he continues to speak, people listen and they vote accordingly, and it helps us.”

Lawsuit alleges Democratic Party nominee may be ineligible to run

“I think ultimately they will have these people in front of them,” Republican analyst Michael Fields said. “In order to vote in the primary, they will have a say in that. But again, Republicans only make up 24% of the electorate right now. You need to get to 51(%) in order to win elections. So you need unity, you need people working together. You need to be on the same team. And I think going after fellow Republicans is not the way to build a winning coalition come November.”

Watch the full conversation this week on “Colorado Point of View. It airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and again at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.