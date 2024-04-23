California trucker squares off with New Jersey over seized $706G

MANSFIELD — Attorneys for a California trucker who was stopped here as part of an undercover New Jersey State Police surveillance operation are fighting the state over $706,890 found in the driver’s cab.

Troy Hodges of Compton, California was stopped while driving a Freightliner on the New Jersey Turnpike on Dec. 13, 2023, according to state police and court records.

Hodges agreed to his vehicle being searched and money was found in several locations inside the cab, authorities allege.

The state Division of Criminal Justice Forfeiture Bureau filed a lawsuit in March in Burlington County Superior Court.

The lawsuit seeks to take the money for the state, alleging it had or would have had a connection to some criminal activity.

California-based attorney David Dudley has challenged the proposed seizure, asking the court to return the money to Hodges.

Dudley denies Hodges was involved in or aware of any criminal activity, and claims the vehicle search was unconstitutional.

Hodges, 41, was charged with money laundering and is free on bail awaiting trial. The filing of a criminal charge is not evidence of guilt.

Police update

State police say they came across Hodges while following another man as part of a drug investigation. Ewing resident Dwayne Latimer was tailed from his home to Independence Plaza in Hamilton Township, where he parked his vehicle and waited.

State police say Hodges was at the plaza in his truck. He reportedly walked to Latimer’s vehicle and accepted a duffle bag from Latimer, taking it back to his truck. Latimer then drove off, records state.

Hodges, too, left the center but was stopped here near Interchange 6 of the New Jersey Turnpike.

“Hodges appeared nervous and gave an inconsistent account of his itinerary and route of travel,” the lawsuit states.

“He gave a Mirandized statement admitting to having a large quantity of cash in the vehicle, approximately $100,000.00, but declined to provide documentation for the cash. However, he consented to a search of the vehicle.”

According to state police, the duffle bag allegedly received from Latimer was found and held two, vacuum-sealed bags of currency. Each was labeled “50,000.”

The search also found a suitcase with 16, individually wrapped currency packages in a storage compartment on the driver’s side of the cab. Another stash of bulk cash, secured with rubber bands, was found on the cab’s bed.

Together, state police counted $706,890. A scent canine also reportedly reacted in a way indicating the presence of narcotics on money and the cab.

“The seized currency is suspected to be bulk payments for previous or pending large narcotics transactions,” the lawsuit states.

The state Office of the Attorney General declined comment on the lawsuit. The law office representing Hodges did not respond to requests for comment.

On March 5, 2004, state police arrested Latimer after a reported motor vehicle chase. Latimer, 59, is awaiting trial on charges related to that chase as well as alleged possession of cocaine.

The charges against him are only allegations. He has not been convicted in his case.

