California Town Sets Up Canvas Tents for Homeless

About 30 people are living in a California homeless encampment, right behind a town’s city hall. In Ojai, California, canvas tents built on wooden platforms are a step up from the previous site where unhoused people set up their tents. Ojai’s mayor hopes a $12.7 million grant could be a step towards a permanent home for many people. While Ojai plans to have the tiny homes constructed in the next two years, there is no word on where they will be located or when the construction will start.

