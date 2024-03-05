Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes for one of three candidates in the California Senate District 27 race.

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, is seeking his third term in a race against Democratic challenger Susan A. Collins, who works in property management and medical administration, and Republican small business owner Lucie Volotzky.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The 27th District consists of nearly 1 million people who live in eastern Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks, and western Los Angeles County.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Susan Collins, from left, incumbent Henry Stern and Lucie Volotzky are candidates running in the primary for California's State Senate District 27.

Read past coverage: California primary election 2024: Meet the 27th state Senate District candidates

Collins, 60, lives in Sherman Oaks, where she has served on the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council. She has a real estate license.

Stern, 41, holds a law degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law. He has served in the Senate since 2016.

Volotzky, 68, lives in Chatsworth, where she served on the Chatsworth Neighborhood Council from 2008 to 2018. She earned a business administration degree at Chatelain Business College in Montreal.

This story will be updated later.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: California primary live results: State Senate District 27