On Tuesday, voters have their last chance to cast ballots in the primary election for the District 21 State Senate race.

Incumbent Monique Limón, 44, and Elijah Mack, 19, are competing to serve the four-year term.

Senate District 21 incorporates Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, including Ventura, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. The district represents about a million residents.

After the 2020 redistricting cycle, Senate District 21 became mainly the region previously mapped under Senate District 19, which Limón currently represents.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Limon, a Democrat, has served in the State Senate since 2020. She has made the economy, environment and health her top issues in the campaign.

A Republican, Mack has made his priorities free markets, wild nature and lifestyle liberty.

Under California's primary system, both candidates are expected to advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: California primary live results: Senate District 21