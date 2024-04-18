California Mom Falls 140 Feet Off Cliff While Hiking with Husband and Child in Arizona

“She had a heart of gold and was very dear to all of us," Farwa Zaidi, who identified herself as Zaynab Joseph's sister, wrote on Facebook

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Zaynab Joseph

Zaynab Joseph, 40, was staying at an Airbnb in Sedona, Arizona, with her family at the time of the incident, said the YCSO

A hiker went down to an embankment and found the seriously injured woman, authorities said

“No words can describe the pain our families are going through,” Farwa Zaidi, who identified herself as Joseph’s sister, wrote on Facebook

A 40-year-old mother from California died after she fell off a cliff in Arizona while hiking with her husband and toddler on April 15, said authorities.

In a news release, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it responded to a report that a woman, identified as Zaynab Joseph, had fallen down a 140-foot cliff on Bear Mountain in Sedona. The department said that a group of hikers heard yelling and learned the woman was seriously injured.

“While members of the group called 911, one hiked down the embankment and found that the victim was still breathing, but unfortunately, she passed away shortly after,” the YCSO said in its statement.

Authorities said that Sedona Fire arrived on the scene first and confirmed Joseph’s death while YCSO responded with its search and rescue teams.

Joseph’s body was recovered as her husband and 1-year-old child were airlifted off the mountain.

At the time, the family was renting an Airbnb in Sedona, authorities added.

The YCSO said it has spoken with hikers coming off the mountain and that an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

According to her LinkedIn profile, as reported by USA Today, Joseph was a part-time teacher at Orange Crescent School in Garden Grove, Calif., and graduated from the University of Toledo.

In an April 16 Facebook message, Farwa Zaidi, who identified herself as Joseph’s sister, wrote: “She had a heart of gold and was very dear to all of us. No words can describe the pain our families are going through, especially her husband and three young children.”

The following day, Zaidi posted another Facebook message about Joseph that read: “My Zaynab Joseph, I will remember you for the rest of my life! I lost my sister, my friend, my mentor, my kids 'mommi' ❤️ and my confidant. You will live in my heart, forever and ever, always! I love you so so much.”

In that same Facebook post, Zaidi shared a message in which Joseph posted a work by the 13th-century poet Rumi on her Facebook account on Nov. 1, 2021. The post began with the poet's words: “On the day I die, when I'm being carried toward the grave, don't weep.”

PEOPLE reached out to Zaidi for comment.



