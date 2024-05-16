California man pleads guilty to raping young sister

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A man pled guilty to raping his young sister years ago at their home in Ventura County.

Stephen Delacruz, 37, pled guilty to eight felonies, including three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. Delacruz also admitted to the special allegations that the victim was under 18 years of age.

According to the Ventura County DA's Office, in 2019 the victim walked into the Oxnard Police Department to report that she was raped by her brother when she was 8-years-old.

The DA's office said Delacruz would isolate the victim in their Oxnard house and threaten to kill her if she ever disclosed the crimes. He was often armed with a knife. They were about six years apart in age.

The District Attorney’s office initially filed charges in juvenile court alleging Delacruz was 14 and 15 at the time of the crimes. However, the case was eventually transferred to adult court, arguing the crimes were sophisticated, violent and severe. The full process of the transfer took about two years.

"This is a day that I thought may never come, and I am thankful that this violent criminal will no longer be a threat to our community," the victim said.

On May 14, Delacruz pled guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of digital penetration.

"Despite multiple setbacks and delays, she kept fighting for justice and to have her voice heard in court. Because of her determination to see her brother held accountable for these egregious crimes, the legal process did ultimately work," District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. He could face up to 30-years in prison.





