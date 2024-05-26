California man arrested after randomly punching elderly victims, stopping to pose for photo: police

A California man who randomly punched two elderly victims in separate incidents and posed for a casual photo after one of the attacks was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.

Nicholas Hostetler, 25, was identified in connection to the two attacks on elderly men in Campbell this month, the Campbell Police Department said.

In the first incident on May 4, Hostetler allegedly punched a victim on San Tomas Aquino Road before running away, police said.

The suspect, however, stopped to pose casually on a sidewalk as the victim snapped a photo in the hopes of identifying his alleged attacker. Police released the photo on social media and asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Nicholas Hostetler, 25, stopped and posed for a photo after allegedly punching an elderly man in a random attack earlier this month.

The second random attack happened Friday morning as a 75-year-old man was taking a walk in Campbell, police said.

Hostetler allegedly punched the victim in the face near Inwood Drive and Elam Avenue.

When the 75-year-old man and his family returned to the area a short time later to look for surveillance cameras, they encountered Hostetler again, police said. Hostetler tried to fight the family before leaving the area, according to police.

Hostetler was arrested without incident on Saturday after police contacted his parents.

Officers immediately began to search the area and soon identified Hostetler as the suspect.

Police contacted Hostetler’s parents Saturday morning and, with their help, Hostetler exited his home and was arrested without incident.

Police said Hostetler was charged with an additional count of battery on an officer after he allegedly kicked an officer while being booked on the two counts of elder abuse.

As Hostetler was being booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of elder abuse, he allegedly kicked an officer, authorities said. Hostetler was additionally charged with battery of an officer.

"We cannot thank our community enough for their partnership in incidents like these," the department said. "We can assure you that our officers are working diligently to investigate these incidents to the full extent."





