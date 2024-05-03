California’s Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-drought levels in stunning before and after images

Drought relief

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The storms that hit California in 2023 and early parts of 2024 continued to provide glimpses of hope after the severe drought up and down the state dropped water levels to shocking all-time lows.

While the large fronts that began at the start of the year have caused flooding and massive amounts of snowfall at the higher elevations—which left thousands stranded with little to no help—it has combated the worrisome droughts.

And few areas highlighted the drastic change more than Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir that now sits at 99% full…

Lake Oroville water levels: Before and After

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire