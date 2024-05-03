California’s Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-drought levels in stunning before and after images

The storms that hit California in 2023 and early parts of 2024 continued to provide glimpses of hope after the severe drought up and down the state dropped water levels to shocking all-time lows.
While the large fronts that began at the start of the year have caused flooding and massive amounts of snowfall at the higher elevations—which left thousands stranded with little to no help—it has combated the worrisome droughts.
And few areas highlighted the drastic change more than Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir that now sits at 99% full…
When Sonia García and Stas Sokolin decided to launch Amae Health to solve the broken care system for people with severe mental illness, they were already intimately familiar with the industry's issues. "I started thinking about this problem a very long time ago," said Sokolin, Amae's CEO. Garcia had her own experiences with the mental healthcare system, too.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Tara Chklovski is the CEO and founder of Technovation, a nonprofit that helps teach young girls about technology and entrepreneurship.