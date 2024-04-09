California Attorney General Rob Bonta visits the border, touts action on fentanyl crisis

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

BONTA AT THE BORDER

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday paid a visit to the San Diego-Imperial High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area office near U.S.-Mexico border, where he praised law enforcement efforts to tackle the fentanyl crisis that is killing thousands of Californians every year.

“Partnership is our way forward. Collaboration. Working together. Teaming up. When you have a shared challenge that affects all of California, as our fentanyl challenge is, the people, Californians, expect our government, whatever silo you’re in, whatever space you occupy, to work together,” Bonta said in remarks given at a press conference at the HIDTA office.

The attorney general noted that fentanyl, which is relatively cheap to produce and 100 times the strength of morphine, is the leading cause of death among those aged 18 to 45.

Bonta warned fentanyl smugglers that law enforcement — local, state and federal — is “watching and we are taking action.”

This year, the California Department of Justice has already seized more than 11 million fentanyl pills, more than 3,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, and made just under 300 fentanyl-related arrests, Bonta said.

The attorney general called fentanyl “a multifaceted issue that requires a multifaceted approach,” including action from state lawmakers to make Narcan — which can counteract the effects of fentanyl — more widely available and to update the criminal code so that prosecutors can better target fentanyl dealers.

“Our work won’t stop until the illicit deaths from fentanyl stop,” Bonta said.

Though Monday’s trip to the border was an official visit, not a campaign stop, it came as 2026 state race-watchers are speculating whether Bonta, a Democrat, will seek another term as attorney general, or wade into the growing field of Democratic candidates running for governor.

A border visit would certainly add to Bonta’s bonafides, should he decide on a bid to be California’s chief executive.

SHOULD CHILDREN BE ALLOWED TO BUY ANTI-AGING CREAM?

Citing a trend in young children purchasing anti-aging skincare products as a result of advice on platforms like Tik Tok or Instagram, California Assemblyman Alex Lee, D-San Jose, has introduced a bill, AB 2491, that would bar youngsters from buying those products.

“Social media has kicked off a trend of children using anti-aging products with powerful active ingredients that may be harmful to them,” Lee said in a statement. “We’re seeing this on both the national and international level. AB 2491 protects our youth from the unnecessary risks of using products that are not suitable for their skincare needs. These anti-aging products offer no benefits to children and preteens.”

The bill specifically would bar anyone under the age of 13 from buying any over-the counter cosmetic product that contains Vitamin A and its derivatives or an alpha hydroxy acid.

“At best, these products won’t provide any skin benefits, as these products are designed for older adults; at worst these products may harm skin by causing irritation, dryness, peeling, and eventually topical dermatitis and eczema. There is no reason why children should use anti-aging products,” said Homer Swei of the Environmental Working Group in a statement.

The bill has been referred to the Assembly Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee, and will be heard later this spring.

THE BEE ADDS A NEW POLITICS REPORTER

Nicole Nixon has joined The Sacramento Bee as a California Politics Reporter.

She comes to us from CapRadio, where she has covered politics and state government for NPR stations around California since early 2020. Prior to that, she reported for NPR station KUER in her hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

One of her favorite stories was one that allowed her to say a curse word on national radio.

You can send her news tips at nnixon@sacbee.com.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Florida Alabama Arkansas Idaho Indiana Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Missouri North Dakota Oklahoma South Dakota Tennessee Texas West Virginia Georgia South Carolina

All have abortion bans. Trump supports these bans. And wants women that disagree to be punished. It’s sick.”

- California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a post on X sharing a video of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 remarks that women should be punished for having an abortion. On Monday, Trump released a video taking credit for the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end Roe v. Wade but also saying that abortion’s legality should be left up to the states. Key allies of Trump have gone on the record saying that a second Trump administration would use the 1873 Comstock Act to ban abortion nationwide.

