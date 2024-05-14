Cal/OSHA to increase heat illness prevention for farm workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — As temperatures begin to rise, Cal/OSHA says it is working to protect farm workers from heat-related illnesses.

The agency is partnering with organization in the Central Valley to increase heat illness prevention. Farm workers received new N-95 masks to protect themselves from Valley fever and potential wildfire smoke. Experts also warned about the dangers that can come with heat-related illnesses.

Band of Kern County organizations vow to mark veterans’ gravesites

Officials shared information about farm workers’ rights and what necessities are needed while working in the heat.

“Every year in California, workers have died from heat illness. So today’s event is to try to prevent anybody from dying or getting sick from heat illness,” David Hornung of Cal/OSHA said.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Farm workers who have more questions on heat illness prevention can contact their employer or Cal/OSHA between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 833-579-0927.

Find out more information about California worker safety from Cal/OSHA at this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.