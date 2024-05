TechCrunch

If you were concerned about slowing cloud infrastructure growth for a time in 2023, you can finally relax: The cloud was back with a vengeance this quarter. The market as a whole was up a healthy $13.5 billion to $76 billion, up 21% over the first quarter in 2023, per Synergy Research. If you’re wondering what’s driving the growth, you probably guessed that it's related to generative AI and the copious amount of data required to build the underlying models.