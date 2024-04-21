CABQ worker speaks about community role for National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, people are honoring animal control officers in their communities as part of National Animal Control Appreciation Week.

Here in Albuquerque, our animal control officers work tirelessly for the animals in our community, and there’s a lot that comes with the job.

“We are trying to get away from the old stereotypical dog catcher,” said Lt. Allen Hargis with the CABQ Animal Welfare Department.

It’s something we see in old cartoons, a man with a net ready to drag away strays, but that’s not exactly the case.

“I started out as an animal handler taking care of animals, and I began to see animals coming in, the way they were treated before they got here, and it kinda made me want to transition over to the field side where I could actually help these animals,” explained Hargis.

Here in New Mexico, that is not an easy job with crowded shelters and strays running wild.

“Animals really don’t have a voice. We have to go out there and be their voice,” said Hargis.

Hargis said, through training, they are able to determine which animals need help and how.

“We educate the community on what their pets need. We sometimes have to make the owners take their animals in to see a vet if they are sick or injured,” said Hargis.

They even provide items for people who can’t afford them.

“We have a lot of great programs going to help citizens care for their pets. Our officers are out there trying to assist the animals by offering services like spay/neuter, microchipping, getting them educated on vaccinations,” said Hargis.

Plus, thanks to donations, they can also hand out doghouse, but Hargis said it’s not always your typical dog-and-cat call.

“We get there, and it’s an elderly couple, and it was actually a mama raccoon who had a litter of raccoons in their chimney. It was quite challenging to get the raccoons out of there, but we were able to do so,” said Hargis. “Our officers really don’t get enough credit for going out there and doing what they do every day.”

While it can be a thankless job, Hargis said it’s worth it.

“We’re more animal protection officers. We’re more than just out chasing dogs. We’re here to serve the community, help the pets in the community. We’re here to make sure the animals are taken care of,” said Hargis.

