Cabarrus Co deputies seeking information about suspect who stole debit card

CABARRUS COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Sheriffs are seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicle breaking-in.

A debit card was stolen from the victim’s vehicle and the suspect attempted to use it at Wal-Mart.

If you have any information or a possible lead on identifying the suspect, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office or Deputy Grishaw at amgrishaw@cabarruscounty.us.

