Businessman, non-profit founder Keith Wilson on campaign for Portland mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keith Wilson wants to be the next Portland mayor. He’s also the one of the few candidates running for the office who’s not already on Portland City Council, despite having run in 2020.

An Oregon State University and University of Portland graduate, Wilson runs the trucking company Titan Freight Systems. He also founded the non-profit Shelter Portland, which aims to reduce unsheltered homelessness.

On this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Wilson gives his reasons for running for mayor, despite running a successful business and founding a relevant nonprofit.

He also discloses his views on Mayor Wheeler’s latest camping ban and defines the concept of ‘homeless courts,’ for which he is an advocate.

Further, since the repeal of Measure 110 takes effect Sept. 1, Wilson states what he feels needs to happen to get rid of open drug use on Portland streets and, from a business perspective, what is necessary to restore Downtown Portland.

With Portland city government changing drastically with the November election, Wilson also voices his opinion on the charter changes and how it affects his view of what the mayor has the power to accomplish.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.