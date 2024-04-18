Bus strike called off as new offer made

A planned strike starting on Sunday will no longer go ahead as Arriva North East staff consider a new offer [Reuters]

A week-long bus strike due to start this weekend has been called off.

Arriva North East workers planned to walk out from Sunday over pay.

However, the action has been called off as Unite union members consider a new offer.

A union spokesman said: "As a goodwill gesture, strike action scheduled to begin on Sunday has been suspended."

Previously, the company had offered a 4% rise, and about 300 drivers and engineers voted to walk out over the offer.

"A new offer has been made by the employer following talks, which will be put to our members by ballot next week," said a Unite spokesman.

The company has welcomed the move to halt the strike and said the news would come as "relief" to customers.

A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: "We are grateful that we’ve been able to have constructive discussions with Unite."

A week-long strike due to take place from April 7 was also called off while talks took place.

