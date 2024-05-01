Burns touts local support at Dillon Depot

Apr. 30—Republican District 58 House challenger Helen Kerwin may claim flashier endorsements — former President Donald Trump, Gov. Gregg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz among them — State Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, said, but added that his local endorsements and support are what matters.

Burns pointed out as well that several of those same people previously endorsed him in earlier elections adding that he supports Trump and Abbott and has worked closely with Abbott in the past on border security and other bills.

"If one of those folks moves to Glen Rose, Burleson or Rio Vista then I'll care more about what they think," Burns said. "But the endorsements I care about are the folks here, the folks I've worked with, represented and served."

Burns said as much during his March 28 appearance at the Dillon Depot in Cleburne. Kerwin initially planned to attend the same event but, sidelined by illness, had to reschedule. She spoke at Dillon Depot on Thursday.

An ongoing runoff between Burns and Kerwin will determine which moves on to face Libertarian challenger Richard Windmann in November's general election.

Runoff early voting runs May 20-24 with election day on May 28.

Although supporters made up most of Burns' crowd, several on hand leveled criticism and asked pointed questions about his positions and votes, questions Burns seemed to welcome the chance to explain.

Burns and other House Republicans fell on Abbott's bad side last session by failing to vote for Abbott's school choice/voucher bill.

Burns once again voiced support for school choice, parents being able to decide which school to send their children to, but once again also voiced opposition to vouchers. At least vouchers as proposed by Abbott last session.

"I generally work with the governor," Burns said. "I was in his office two nights be we took the vote trying to figure if there was a way to make it work. In the end, we couldn't do it and I told him I wasn't going to be able to support it."

The bill as proposed, Burns said, would cost billions and grow exponentially in cost in future years. It also, Burns said, would supply private school funding for illegal immigrants given that the bill as proposed is universal.

Border security and high property taxes being the two chief issues he hears about from constituents, Burns said the voucher bill simply makes no sense.

"I couldn't in good conscious vote for the largest tax decrease in Texas history then turn right around and support building in millions of dollars in extra spending and whittle away the rainy day fund.

"Lower or eliminate property taxes, I'm for that. So I can't vote for something that I think will be a spending, tax increase and certainly not for money that would be going to illegal immigrants."

Burns discussed his vote on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, after an out-of-court settlement with whistleblowers in his office, came to the Legislature requesting $3 to pay the settlement, Burns said.

"The panel asked him to explain and he refused to answer questions, tell us what the suit and settlement were about," Burns said. "The general investigatin committee was given the task of finding out what was in this lawsuit to determine whether we wanted to spend $3 million of your tax money on this lawsuit.

"We didn't vote to remove him from office. We voted on whether to have it move on to the Senate so they could look at it and decide whether to have a trial."

The lawsuit settlement and other concerning information uncovered through investigations called for shining the light of day on the matter rather than sweeping it under the rug, Burns said.

"There's a standard of morality where some of these things, if they're true, are impeachable. So take testimony, get witnesses under oath. If they're not true he stays AG."

Burns said he generally supports Paxton, and Abbott's, policies, but ultimately represents District 58.

"I'm not there to represent [Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick] or anybody else," Burns said. "To represent anybody other than you all.

"I'm not going to be go along, get along. I can get along with people and I can be kind. I can also disagree and be kind and try to shine the light of Christ on people I disagree with. But that doesn't mean I'm always going to vote with you and do what you want."

Burns spoke, too, of dark money attack ads leveling false claims against him.

"I'm a conservative Republican," Burns said. "To be called anything other than that I think is funny.

"I have sincerely tried to represent you and put myself in your shoes. I am a man of faith. I say that not to be boastful but you should know it plays a role in how I govern. I believe in the Constitution. I believe in biblical principles and I believe in listening to what you all want and to what you think are priorities."