Burns drops run for Congress, will jump into Executive Council race

Apr. 4—Manchester Republican Bob Burns shifted gears Thursday, dropping plans to run for Congress in the 2nd District to instead announce a bid for a vacant seat on the Executive Council.

Burns's about-face followed an announcement by Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, that he would not seek a fourth two-year term this fall.

Until this development, Burns was planning to run for Congress, after six-term U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., announced her plans to retire at the end of this year.

Burns ran for this council seat in 2012 and 2014, losing to Manchester Democrat Chris Pappas both times.

Burns was Hillsborough County treasurer and the 2nd District congressional nominee in 2022.

"I will fully vet every judicial nominee and ensure that they will strictly interpret the U.S. and state Constitutions. I will review every contract and lease that comes before the Executive Council to ensure that the taxpayers are getting the best deal for quality services," Burns said in a statement.

"Fresh voices are needed in state government, and I will recommend that appointees are outside of the usual insider cliques. I will serve as an advocate and champion of the taxpayers of New Hampshire. My experience in business and my lifelong devotion to helping our state will guide me in this important job."

Burns, a Nashua native and graduate of Manchester High School West and Keene State College, runs a quality control and safety company in Bedford.

Former Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen of Manchester and Republican State Vice Chairman Ryan Terrell of Lee are expected to join the group running to succeed Gatsas as the GOP nominee in the Executive Council's 4th District, which includes Manchester and 19 towns.

Manchester School Board Vice Chairman Jim O'Connell and Bedford Town Councilor Michael Strand already are running in the Democratic primary.

In 2022, Burns won a competitive three-way primary race in the 2nd Congressional District against former Keene Mayor George Hansel, who had the support of Gov. Chris Sununu.

Chinese-born professor and Weare resident Lily Tang Williams, who finished third in that race, is running for the seat again.

Four other lesser-known Republicans also have announced plans to run.

Burns has a long history of working on behalf of former President Donald Trump in the state.

He joined Trump's campaign in 2015 as chairman of its National Youth Coalition. In 2016, he was a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention.

