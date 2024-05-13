Burned remains of missing mother found in Tenn. cemetery

Police now say a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and the mother of his child enlisted his family to hide the crime.

Brianna Winston, 23, had been missing for several weeks before police found her remains at a cemetery in Tennessee.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Monday, where officers released new information in the case.

Michale Edwards now faces additional charges including malice, felony murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Edwards’ mother, his wife and brother were also arrested after police said they tried to help him hide his role in Winston’s death.

“He definitely looped everyone into this crime,” Lt. Ashanti Marbury with the Clayton County Police Department said.

Police said that after Edwards choked Winston to death and drove her body in a suitcase to Tennessee, his wife, Brienna Phillips Edwards, loaned him her car to get out of state.

“She also was very aware of his whereabouts on March 17th while he was there burning remains,” Marbury said.

Police said once he was arrested, they heard Edwards on a jail call with his wife where he asked her to burn his shoes and gloves used in the crime.

Police said he told her his 17-year-old brother, Keilan Wright, would help. Officers also said Edwards’ mother, Ebony Anderson, helped hide the crime.

“We have evidence that she played a part in burning the items Michale called and asked to be burned,” Marbury said.

Edwards is the father of Winston’s 4-year-old daughter. Police said she questioned him about his infidelity, and that’s when he choked her to death.

Their investigation led them to a man in Tennessee who helped Edwards burn Winston’s body.

“We recovered Brianna’s remains at the cemetery,” Marbury said.

Edwards and his wife are being held without bond. His mother and brother have bonded out.

Winston’s family attended the news conference and some left in tears. They said they are happy to get the answers to what happened to their loved one.