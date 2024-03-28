Burlington firefighter-EMT on leave amid investigation into conduct during shift

An official said that a firefighter-EMT in Burlington has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into his conduct during a recent shift.

Eric Holey was placed on leave from his shift on the morning of March 7 and has remained there as the department investigates his conduct, Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty confirmed to Boston 25 News.

According to Connerty, Holey was involved in responding to an ambulance call for a 2-year-old child who was reportedly having trouble breathing before being placed on administrative leave.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 appears to show Holey crashing an ambulance into a barrier near a garage door at the Burlington Fire Station 2 on Terrace Hall Avenue.

The ambulance in the video eventually backed out of the fire station when another garage door opened.

The child in question received successful treatment on the way to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

