Burlington County man dead after car collides with tree on Route 539 in Stafford NJ

STAFFORD - A Burlington County man was killed Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a tree on Route 539, according to police.

Around 9:00 a.m., Stafford Township Police Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision on Route 539, near milepost 11.5, where they found a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Gogi Jailava, 30, of Browns Mills.

Stafford Police said Gogi was traveling south when he lost control of the car, leaving the road and colliding with a tree. He was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has pertinent information should contact Patrolman Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

"The Stafford Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Jailava during this difficult time," the department said.

