Burglary charge filed following disturbance at Joplin motel

Apr. 24—Police arrested a 32-year-old man on a burglary charge following a disturbance Friday night at a Joplin motel.

Officers were called at 6:24 p.m. to the Budget Inn, 1822 W. Seventh St., when Aaron L. King, of Joplin, allegedly forced his way into the motel room of 42-year-old Dean Reynolds, assaulted him and tried to take some of his belongings.

Police Capt. William Davis said King purportedly grabbed Reynolds by his hair and pulled him to the ground before Reynolds was able with the help of a bystander to fight back and detain King until police arrived.

King has been charged with first-degree burglary.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.