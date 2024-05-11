Burglars make off with cash registers after using SUV to make entry at business on South Side

Burglars crashed an SUV into a business early Saturday morning in the Burnside neighborhood and made off with two cash registers before making an escape in waiting vehicles, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a group of burglars crashed a light-colored SUV into a business in the 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and took two cash registers and property before fleeing in waiting vehicles outside, police said. Some of the burglars also fled the scene in the SUV.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.