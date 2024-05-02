Buresh Blog: May averages... April by the numbers... Peak of the tornado season

Mike Buresh
·1 min read

Join the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network:

May averages at JIA:

April ended up a little warmer than average & drier than average after a long stretch - going back to Nov. - of above average rainfall (only Feb. was the other month since Nov. with below avg. rainfall).

A classic spring set-up in late April led to several days of severe storms & tornadoes. It’s not at all unusual to see an increase in tornadoes in April as we head to the peak of the tornado season in the Plains & Midwest through May into the first half or so of June. But the last week of April was particularly active.

Find storm surveys from the following N.W.S. offices:

* Omaha

* Des Moines

* Topeka

* Wichita

* Tulsa

* Oklahoma City