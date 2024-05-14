A buffalo is currently 'on the loose' in Waupaca County, two hours north of Milwaukee

Last week it was bears, this week it's a buffalo. Wisconsin has another large animal on the loose.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, a citizen called the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office to report a buffalo on the roadway on County Highway E, north of the village of Ogdensburg, about 40 miles northwest of Appleton.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it has not received any additional calls about the buffalo and it's believed to still be "on the loose."

The sheriff's office has no additional descriptive information about the animal, nor any photos or videos of it. However, officials believe it escaped from a nearby farm.

People are requested to "use caution" when driving in the area where the buffalo was spotted. If you see the animal, the sheriff's office says not to approach it, as the species is "unpredictable." According to the National Park Service, they can run up to 30 miles per hour.

Report any sightings, along with their location, to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at (715) 258-4466.

Are buffalos or bison native to Wisconsin?

Believe it or not, bison once called Wisconsin home. However, they haven't for a couple of centuries.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, bison were once prevalent in the prairie and savanna landscapes of southern and western Wisconsin. However, early traders and Native Americans eliminated them from the state before the first settlers arrived in the 1830s.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A buffalo is currently 'on the loose' in Waupaca County, Wisconsin