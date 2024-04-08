Bucks County reacts to solar eclipse on social media

Bucks County residents have taken to social media to discuss the solar eclipse and to post images and photos of one of nature's greatest phenomenons.

Here's what your neighbors seen and had to say.

Bucks County reacts to cloudy solar eclipse, post images, videos online

In the Chalfont PA Community Facebook group, Stephen Bell posted one of the first photos of the solar eclipse over Bucks County.

Julia Mueller, Sadie Elliott, Lily Muller, Addison Hart, Hailey Miller, Jordan Miller lay on the grass at St. Ephraim Church in Bensalem to watch a solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

"The start of eclipse, Chalfont, Pa," was the only caption Bell provided for his otherwise awesome photo, posted at 2:04 p.m.

At around 3 p.m., other users were disappointed in the growing clouds that partially obscured the solar eclipse.

"Why the hell is the sun disappearing," another poster exclaimed in the Chalfont Facebook group. "What's going on?"

The Duarte Adler, family watch the solar eclipse from their front yard in Langhorne on Monday, April 8, 2024.

At around 3:15 p.m. group member Carmelo Berrios posted several shots of the solar eclipse to the group.

Emergency Alerts of Montco/Bucks County posted a live video clip, with no captions, of a cloudy solar eclipse to its Facebook page:

Viewing the eclipse from Bristol: In Bristol, crowds take in solar eclipse with awe as clouds break enough for show

Baseball lifer Dinn Mann posted images to his Twitter feed of the solar eclipse, which he says were taken over Bucks County. Mann too, posted the photos with few captions:

2024 Solar Eclipse, from Bucks County, PA pic.twitter.com/paJRDBysPT — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) April 8, 2024

Paul Kurtz, a reporter and anchor for KYW Newsradio, posted an image of a cloudy solar eclipse to his feed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

It’s Happening! But we can’t see the solar eclipse in Bucks County cause of the cloud cover. pic.twitter.com/PAwLmoXIM0 — Paul Kurtz (@kurtzpaul) April 8, 2024

Coco Opris, 5, of Washington Crossing, views the solar eclipse, on April 8, 2024, at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield.

"It’s Happening, read Kurtz' post about the solar eclipse. "But we can’t see the solar eclipse in Bucks County cause of the cloud cover."

While the clouds were heavy, there were breaks that allows skygaazers to ultimately view the eclipse.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department also posted a video of the solar eclipse to its Facebook page:

"Well…the cloud cover has now eliminated our unobstructed view…but, if you missed the solar eclipse of 2024, the next one isn’t around the corner," read a portion of the Upper Makefield police department's post. "The next solar eclipse for the United States won’t occur until August 23, 2044. That is all for now.

"Hope you enjoyed the celestial show and we hope you have a great rest of your day!!"

A student at Bucks County Community College in Newtown watches the solar eclipse on campus on Monday, April 8, 2024. The college got 1,500 pairs of glasses to share with the college community.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County stargazers turn to social media to discuss solar eclipse