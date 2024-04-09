Bucks County forecast calls for sunny, mid-spring conditions for Tuesday, April 9

Bucks County residents should take advantage of the sun and mid-spring temperatures on Tuesday, because those pristine conditions won't last.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures in Bucks County and the entire Delaware Valley on Tuesday will feel more like late spring, and should be the best day, weather-wise, that we've had all year.

"Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week. There will be more sun Tuesday morning, then high clouds will roll in during the afternoon," Martin said. "It'll be much warmer than it was on Monday, and will possibly be the warmest day of the year so far.

"It could reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday, and potentially get up into the upper 70s," Martin added. "It will be a very nice day. Otherwise, it will be dry, with a chance of a few showers later Tuesday night."

Bucks County forecast

The beautiful weather on Tuesday, April 9, will give way to cooler, cloudier conditions for the rest of the week, Martin said.

"Wednesday will be cooler, as a backdoor front moves in and could bring some showers," Martin said. "Wednesday's high should be in the mid 60s.

"A stronger system will move through on Thursday into Thursday night, bringing storms and gusty winds, and some of that could linger into Friday morning."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, Thursday's high should reach 68 degrees, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m.

It will be breezy on Friday in Bucks County, with temperatures in the mid 60s.

