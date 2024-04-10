Bucks County forecast calls for clouds, chance of early rain, on Wednesday, April 10

The day will start off on the cloudy side with early showers a possibility on Wednesday, April 10, leading to a string of cloudy days that could bring significant rain.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

The overall warming trend will continue in Bucks County on Wednesday, as temperatures should reach 70 degrees.

"Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with the best chance of rain in the morning, with a 30% chance of rain across the area," said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Many areas may not see any rain at all, and if anything, it'll be more like sprinkles and not any heavy downpours.

"Wednesday night will be fairly mild and mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 50s," Starrmann added. "There is a chance for rain Wednesday night, but most areas should remain dry."

Bucks County forecast

Starrmann said the next major rain system will move through Bucks county and the Delaware Valley on Thursday.

"The next major system impacting our area will bring an 80% chance of showers, primarily during the afternoon, but especially during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday," Starrmann said. "There is a 100% chance of rain Thursday night, and there could also be some thunderstorms and pretty strong winds late Thursday and Thursday night.

"There is a potential for some heavy rainfall. We are expecting between an half and 1 inch of rain between Thursday and Friday," Starrmann added. "Most of that will be falling Thursday night into Friday morning. And there is a continuing chance of rain on Friday."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, Thursday's temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Temperatures in Bucks County will struggle to reach the mid 60s on Friday, as gusts as high as 25 mph are expected across the Delaware Valley.

National Weather Service says conditions across the Delaware Valley for Wednesday, April 10, will start off mostly cloudy but may end up partly sunny.

Bucks County forecast for Tues., April 9 Bucks County forecast calls for sunny, mid-spring conditions for Tuesday, April 9

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from Bucks County weather on Wednesday, April 10