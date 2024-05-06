Bucks County brewery wins four craft beer industry awards. What set them apart

A Bucks County brewery recently garnered some extra attention in the craft beer industry.

Warwick Farm Brewing was recognized with four wins in the 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The competition celebrates and honors the “artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, drink makers, designers, and agencies that continue to play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in a heavily saturated beverage retail marketplace,” according to a recent press release.

Warwick Farm Brewing, in Jamison, was the winner of four 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, which included a Platinum Crushie for "Coolest Taproom or Beer Garden."

The brewery, with its pole barn-inspired taproom and bucolic biergarten set on a 22-acre farm with a view that stretches for miles across rolling hills, received a platinum “Crushie” award in the coolest craft beer taproom or beer garden category.

Warwick Farm Brewing’s beers also stood out for their label designs, winning three more “Crushies” thanks to the work of Brian Phillips Creative who designed the cans for The Hop Crow IPA and Hop Catcher IPA, as well as the bottle for PORT Imperial Stout Aged in Port Barrels.

Warwick Farm Brewing, in Jamison, was the winner of four 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, which included a Platinum Crushie for "Best Can Label Design / Use of Color" for their Hop Catcher IPA label designed by Brian Phillips Creative.

“We are so excited to win these awards. It shows the hard work and dedication we have to our brand and our amazing team," said Tim Taber, general manager at Warwick Farm Brewing. "Big shout out to Brian Phillips, our graphic designer who has been with us since day one. His talent continues to surprise us everyday, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Now in its fifth year, the 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards received entries from breweries, artists, branders and marketing partners around the world who competed across more than 20 categories which included seltzer, ready-to-drink cocktails, non-alcoholic, cider, mead and beer.

Pennsylvania topped the list of states with the most wins this year with 23 awards, which included Allusion Brewing Company in Vandergrift, New Trail Brewing Co. in Williamsport, Bent Run Brewing Co. in Warren, Penn Brewery in Pittsburgh, and more.

"We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries this year in every category," said CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune in the press release.

