Buckeye Partners reports minor flooding at Corpus Christi facility

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. terminal operator Buckeye Partners LP said on Saturday there was minor flooding at its facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

A more detailed assessment is currently underway but there does not appear to be any major damage to the processing plant, the operations building or the marine terminal, a company spokesman told Reuters in an email.

The company began a full plant shutdown at its Corpus Christi facility on Friday and suspended all marine terminal operations.

The firm operates the Buckeye Texas Processing (BTP), which includes a 50,000-barrel-per-day condensate splitter and a system to handle liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Corpus Christi, Texas.

The threat of additional rain will continue to be a concern over the next few days, the spokesman said.

The most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years has killed at least one person and is now threatening catastrophic flooding as search and rescue teams deploy to the hardest-hit zones, authorities said on Saturday.

