Buckeye Imagination Museum shines at Ohio Museums Association's awards program

The Buckeye Imagination Museum received awards from the Ohio Museums Association including Institution of the Year for outstanding accomplishments in the field.

Buckeye Imagination Museum was nominated for its accomplishments in museum design and community collaboration.

Fred Boll, Buckeye Imagination Museum executive director, cited the cooperation and communication with other OMA members as a guide in the museum's development and growth.

"I look at the accomplishments that these institutions are doing and learn from them," Boll said.

Buckeye Imagination Museum was won Best Community Collaboration/Partnership for Optimist Park. This award recognizes innovative partnerships within communities or among other museums. The Mansfield Noon Optimists Club members raised funds to build the neighborhood park to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.

April Monroy, museum front desk manager, said, "The Optimist Park has been a wonderful addition to the museum. Many families use both before and after coming to play in the museum. We really enjoy seeing neighborhood kids come to play too."

The new site of the museum at 175 W. Third St. opened in 2022 and features dozens of displays including an airport, an ice cream stand, pizza parlor and car wash on the spacious first floor.

The children's museum has a large parking lot adjacent to the Renaissance Theatre.

The initial museum, the Little Buckeye Children's Museum, was located on West Fourth Street near the Richland Carrousel Park.

