Bryan Hagerich, father arrested for bringing ammunition to Turks and Caicos, will return to US after paying fine

American Bryan Hagerich was spared a lengthy prison sentence under Turks and Caicos' strict gun laws and will return to the U.S. after paying a fine. The father of two was caught with ammunition in his baggage earlier this year.

A judge sentenced Hagerich on Friday to a suspended 52-week sentence with a fine of $6,700. Upon paying his fine, he was given his passport and can return to the United States without serving the sentence.

Hagerich had faced a possible 12-year sentence, the country's minimum for possessing guns or ammunition, under a strict law in place aimed at addressing rising crime and gang violence. However, the judge found exceptional circumstances and that the mandatory minimum of 12 years was unjust and disproportionate to the crime committed.

PHOTO: Bryan Hagerich with his wife Ashley, arrives at court in Turks and Caicos for sentencing. (ABC News)

After paying the fine, Hagerich told reporters he was "absolutely elated" to be returning home to his children.

"I can't wait to get home," Hagerich said. "This is what we've been waiting for for the last 101 days."

"All of our prayers have been answered," he added.

The Pennsylvania father of two was arrested in February while returning home from a family vacation after ammunition was found in his checked luggage. He pleaded guilty to possession of 20 rounds of ammunition.

He told ABC News he forgot hunting ammunition was in his bag while he was traveling.

"I'm a man of integrity, character," he told ABC News in an interview alongside his wife Ashley earlier this month. "I did not have intent in this."

PHOTO: Bryan Hagerich and his wife, Ashley, speak with ABC News. (ABC News)

Following the sentencing, Turks and Caicos Islands' premier said that "justice has been served as the law intended."

"As we have said, the Firearms Act includes consideration for exceptional circumstances and today’s decision reflects our commitment to judicial independence along with upholding the law," Premier C. Washington Misick said in a statement. "Residents and visitors can be confident that the Turks and Caicos Islands are dedicated to safety and compassion as we protect the safety and rights of all."

Four other American tourists have been charged with possessing ammunition, three of whom remain released on bail on Turks and Caicos. Two of them are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty, including one who was able to return to the U.S. due to medical reasons.

Hagerich said they have "set some precedent" with his sentencing.

"My work, our work, is not done until all of them get home," he said.

